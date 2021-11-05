NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Multiple bomb threats forced the evacuation of several buildings at Yale University as well as nearby businesses in New Haven on Friday, school and city officials said.

Students in the buildings were directed to go to the New Haven Green and some local streets were blocked off as police and firefighters responded to the campus area.

Yale issued an alert at about 2:30 p.m. saying the buildings that were evacuated included The University Theater, Jonathan Edwards College, the Yale Art Gallery, Vanderbilt Hall, Bingham Hall, Welch Hall, Grace Hopper College and Branford College.

City officials urged people to avoid the downtown area.