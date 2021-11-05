The Family Center of Maine will be providing counseling services in and around the Gorham area, at 7 Railroad Ave., Gorham.

The providers’ mission is to encourage individuals in all areas of development and stages of life. They are committed to the wellness of individuals, children, families and the community through intervention, prevention, treatment and education.

Marissa Ritz is an LCSW and has practiced social work with children and families for almost two decades. She is joined at the practice by her business partner Jason Adamo. The Family Center hopes to expand their team to be able to serve the rising mental health needs in the local community.

Great Falls Construction worked on the interior fit-up of the space.

To reach The Family Center of Maine, visit [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: