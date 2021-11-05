LeAnn McNally has joined the Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader at their Auburn location. The company also has a location in Scarborough.

McNally grew up in Ashlan and Rumford, where she attended Mountain Valley High School. She then attended University of Southern Maine where she received a bachelor’s degree in Psychology. Throughout college, McNally worked as a sales associate until she decided to get into the mental health field and sales associate and became a certified pharmacy technician.

McNally’s hobbies include anything DIY/decorating related; she loves decorating her home as well as all of the home projects that McNally and her fiancé, Brett, have managed to do together. In her free time, she loves spending time with their two Aussie dogs, two cats, and four ducks or camping with her family up north. McNally currently resides in South Paris and has family all over the state, but mostly in Aroostook County, whom they visit often.

McNally comes to Fontaine with her sales agent license and looks forward to working with both buyers and sellers with the support of the Fontaine Team. Her strong past experience in customer service will allow her to assist her real estate clients with confidence when buying or selling a home. McNally will be working out of the Auburn location.

