A Craft Fair will take place Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. will at the Scarborough Free Baptist Church at 55 Mussey Road. It will feature quilts, knitted and crocheted items, unique gifts, baked goods and white elephant items.

The Highland Lake Grange will be having a roasted turkey drive up, take out only dinner on Saturday Nov. 13 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. There menu will include: roasted turkey, green beans, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, bread, cranberry sauce, and cake. The cost is $10, and pay with the exact amount. To get the meals, drive up, pay and receive meals. There is no pre-order. The grange is located at 9 Hardy Road in Westbrook.

The Scarborough Kiwanis Club is holding a sock drive to benefit Preble Street. The club will be collecting warm socks, hats, gloves, and mittens until Dec. 1. Donations can also be dropped off during normal business hours at Ron Forest & Sons Fence Company, 354 Payne Road, Scarborough, or with any member of Scarborough Kiwanis. For more information, contact the club at [email protected], or visit the club’s website at www.scarboroughkiwanis.org.

