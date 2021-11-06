DALLAS — Luka Doncic hit a high-arching 3-pointer at the buzzer, another magical moment for the All-Star to give the Dallas Mavericks a 107-104 victory over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night.
Doncic took the inbound with 11 seconds remaining, dribbled past midcourt toward the left wing and lifted the shot over former teammate Josh Richardson, who was facing the Mavericks for the first time since an offseason trade.
Doncic finished with 33 points to 32 for fellow All-Star Jayson Tatum, who bounced back from two rough shooting nights to help Boston rally from a 17-point halftime deficit.
The Celtics finally took their first lead on a 3-pointer from Marcus Smart before Kristaps Porzingis, who returned after missing five games with a back injury, followed a missed 3-pointer by Jalen Brunson with a dunk for a 104-all tie with 1:39 remaining.
Boston could have had the last shot with Dallas inbounding with eight seconds left on the shot clock, but Smart fouled Doncic because Boston had a foul to give. The foul backfired by giving the Mavericks the final possession.
Porzingis had 15 of his 21 points in the second half and seven rebounds. Brunson and Reggie Bullock scored 13 points apiece. Doncic, who was 5 of 10 from long range, had nine rebounds and five assists.
Tatum was 6 of 8 from 3 and had 11 rebounds. Dennis Schroder scored 20 points for Boston.
TIP-INS
Celtics: Richardson scored 13 points. He was a starter most of last season in Dallas before ending up out of the rotation late in the first-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. He was part of the first significant move under new Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison when he was traded to the Celtics for C Moses Brown, who didn’t play. … Robert Williams III had 16 points and eight rebounds.
Mavericks: Bullock played after missing most of the previous game against San Antonio with a facial injury. … F Maxi Kleber was out for a third consecutive game with a strained left oblique muscle.
