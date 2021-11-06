SCARBOROUGH – Michael Earle Corkum Sr., also known as “Pappy” and “Chumley”, 72, passed away peacefully on Oct. 31, 2021, at Southern Maine Hospice with family by his side. He was born in Westbrook on Feb. 9, 1949, a son of the late John Burton and Mildred Avis (Nelson) Corkum. After graduating Portland High School where he was known for his athletic abilities in football and baseball, he committed to serving others. He joined the Portland Police Department and later served in the Army. After his service in the military, he returned home to Maine where he began a career in flooring. Eventually, harsh Maine winters drove him south to Tarpon Springs Florida where he resided for the last 25 years. His love for community service continued in Florida by becoming a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, where after many years he became Governor of the Palm Harbor Lodge. Recently, with great pride, he was awarded the prestigious “Gold Jacket”. Mike had many passions, sports, community involvement, and friendships, but his biggest passion of all was family.

He was predeceased by his parents, John Burton Corkum and Mildred Avis (Nelson) Corkum; his siblings, Burton Corkum Jr., Sharon Collins, and Colleen Dorsey; his daughter Kelley Corkum, and his grandson, Tyler Wallingford.

He is survived by Justina and husband Ben Eraso of Orlando, Florida; his children, Barbara and husband Richard Wallingford of Standish, Amy Hansen of Gray, Jennifer Corkum of Windham, Michael and wife Jennie Corkum of Gorham, and Todd Corkum of Lehigh Acres Florida; his grandchildren, Jonathan Dalton, Kristena Robichaud, Kyle Wallingford, Ashley Corkum, Randall Hansen, Michael R. Corkum, Megan Roberts, Nicholas and Nathan Corkum, and great-granddaughter, Charleigh Rose Buckley; many nieces and nephews with special love to Jodi Dorsey of Dunedin, Florida. A kind, warm, patient man, with a witty sense of humor; he touched many lives, and will be greatly missed. To know him was to love him.

Burial services will be private. There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Portland Eagles on 184 St. John St., from 2-6 p.m., where old pictures and stories will be encouraged.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

