BRUNSWICK – Michael H. Feil, 74, loving husband, dog-lover, and friend to many, died Nov. 2, 2021 in Brunswick at Horizons Living and Rehab Center where he had resided for the past five months.

Mike was predeceased by his parents who emigrated from Germany to Rochester, N.Y. when he was only 2. He lived in Rochester, N.Y. his entire life before relocating to Maine in 2007.

Mike is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sandy; his sister, Rosemary, who lives in Oregon, and his sister-in-law, Susie Rogers from Readfield. He is also survived by many close friends whom he considered his self-chosen family.

Until his eyesight prevented it, Mike was an avid gardener and wonderful cook. He loved to entertain friends at the Feil annual Christmas party where he took his role as Santa’s elf very seriously. He loved people and during the pandemic, he set up appropriately-spaced lawn chairs where he would hold court and share an adult beverage or a dilly bar with various neighbors.

No funeral is planned at this time due to the high incidence of Covid. A celebration of life will be planned for a later time.

Sandy would like to express her appreciation to both the Horizons and CHANS Hospice Staffs for their excellent care.

Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at Funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the charity of your choice.

Guest Book