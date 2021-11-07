PORTLAND – Dorothy Chaplin, 93, of Portland, passed peacefully on Nov. 1, 2021.

She was born in Portland, the youngest child of John and Sabina Kamilewicz. A graduate of South Portland High School, Dorothy worked at New England Telephone until her retirement.

Dorothy was predeceased by her beloved husband, Richard Chaplin; and her seven siblings.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews, including Chuck and Joanne Kamilewicz of South Portland, Dexter and Gretchen Kamilewicz of Orrs Island, and Suzanne Pennell of Stoughton, Mass.; Robert Kamilewicz, grandnephew, remained continuously with her for her last four days.

At the family’s request all services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Dorothy’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

