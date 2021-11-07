A recent editorial extolled the virtues of the Freedom To Vote Act and Sen. King’s co-sponsorship of this bill.

Sen. King, on his website, describes the bill as a “backstop” to the Constitution “against threats and to maintain democratic norms.” At 529 pages, it is more like a “doorstop,” and not a “backstop” and would result in a total takeover of state elections by the federal government. It would certainly make it easier to vote, but at the expense of election integrity (“King sounds alarm: Democracy in danger,” Oct. 21, 2021, p. A6).

For example, the bill, S. 2727, would mandate states to establish automatic voter registration, and provide for online voter registration, requires same-day voter registration, no-excuse mail voting, ballots would be accepted if postmarked on Election Day, ensuring that ballot counting and the election results would not be completed on Election Day. It would also require 15 days for early voting.

All of this, and more, will certainly make it easier to vote, but to the detriment of election integrity, and would snatch the Constitutional prerogative of state control over elections, giving it to the federal government. A bad idea.

Bob Casimiro

Bridgton

