It’s no sweat these days to find maps of real-life Maine, detailed on everything from Google Earth to the Maine Department of Tourism’s giveaway road maps.

But finding fictional spots in Maine, from Cabot Cove in “Murder, She Wrote” to the prison in Stephen King’s “The Shawshank Redemption,” is more challenging.

Or at least it was until now.

Londonist editor-at-large Matt Brown and Rhys B. Davies culled the entire planet for their new “Atlas of Imagined Places” to try to pinpoint the locale of fictional spots around the globe, including a number in Maine.

It assesses the evidence to figure where best to plot everything from Wakanda to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

“Maine is the playground of Stephen King, whose eerie pen has conjured such disagreeable locations as Jerusalem’s Lot, Shawshank Prison and the ubiquitous Castle Rock and Derry,” the book proclaims.

Where to plunk all the spots King has created over the years appears to have been dictated in part by how easy it was to find a blank spot on the map.

But the authors did do some honest research as well.

For instance, they pored over decades of animation from “The Simpsons” to try to pinpoint where to find the Springfield home of Homer, Marge and family.

One big clue came from “The Simpsons Movie.”

In it, neighbor Ned Flanders leads Bart Simpson to the top of a mountain with a view of all four of the states that border Springfield: Nevada, Ohio, Kentucky and Maine.

It doesn’t take a geography genius, though, to recognize that’s not especially helpful.

The authors eventually decided to plunk Springfield near Tacoma, Washington, but their case for it is thin at best.

Not everything was that hard, however.

The map of fictional spots had no trouble figuring out where Ted Hughes’ “The Iron Giant” took place, in the made-up town of Rockwell, Maine, because the film version of the book gives its exact coordinates, placing it solidly Down East, maybe within sight of Cutler’s radio towers.

The map includes a variety of other imagined places, including Amma Beach, Maine, from the “The X-Files” television show, and Black Lake, Maine, from the movie “Lake Placid.”

Cabot Cove, from Angela Lansbury’s “Murder, She Wrote” is somewhere near Rockland on Brown and Davies’ map. Lansbury’s character, who always finds herself suspiciously close to murder victims, is a retired English and mystery writer who lives on the Maine coast.

Griffin Island and Coastal City, featured in the television show “Transformers: Rescue Bots,” are both plunked somewhere in the vicinity of Mount Desert Island, where they’d presumably offer new entertainment options for tourists visiting Acadia National Park.

Collinsport from the movie “Dark Shadows” is pinpointed somewhere near Belfast.

Richard Russo’s novel “Empire Falls,” about a Maine town, is placed close to Kennebunkport.

Far Harbor, a town in the video game Fallout 4, shows up near Harrington, a bit east of Bar Harbor.

Author Madeleine L’Engle created a place called Seven Bay Island, described in her books as “an island off the New England coast” that can be reached by a ferry that makes two stops before it reaches the end of the line at the fictional spot.

In the “Imagined Places” book, it’s somewhere in the distance past Mount Desert Island, not quite as far as the fictional Griffin Island.

The map also marks the spot of the town of Darkness Falls, which is also the title of the horror movie in which, as IMDb summarizes it, “a vengeful spirit has taken the form of the Tooth Fairy to exact vengeance on the town that lynched her 150 years earlier.” It’s over near Lubec.

The book has a British slant to it, for sure.

One of the fictional Maine landmarks added to the map is a place called Tulls Point. It is apparently a locale featured in the pilot of an English comedy television show that was never even made — a take on a United Kingdom favorite called “Dad’s Army.”

Brown and Davies plopped the place on the Maine coast, not far from the spot where vessels in another British show, “Tugs,” sometimes docked.

The fictional locale placed closest to Lewiston? Tillbury Town, mentioned in poet Edwin Arlington Robinson’s works.

It’s generally considered to be modeled on Gardiner, where the three-time Pulitzer Prize-winning poet grew up.

While the authors managed to plot a grab bag of fictional Maine locations, there’s an awful lot left out.

There’s no marker for E.B. White’s classic “Charlotte’s Web,” obviously describing spots near Blue Hill, or Margaret Wise Brown’s “The Little Island,” which she wrote under the name Golden MacDonald, or Crabapple Cove, hometown of Hawkeye Pierce on the television show “M*A*S*H.” Even in a book that lists more than 5,000 fictional spots worldwide, there apparently isn’t room for everything.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »