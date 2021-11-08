RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was cleared Monday to return to football activities barely a month after undergoing surgery on the middle finger of his throwing hand.

Wilson’s surgeon, Dr. Steve Shin, released a statement through the team saying he had cleared Wilson for a “full return to play without reservation.”

“I have also never encountered a player so committed to his postoperative therapy and with so much conviction to return to the same, if not better, level of performance as he had pre-injury,” Shin said. “I am absolutely amazed at his progress.”

Wilson was hurt in Seattle’s Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams when his hand hit the arm of Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald. Wilson underwent surgery the next day in Los Angeles and has been diligent about his rehab while still being present around the team.

Seattle went 1-2 in Wilson’s absence with Geno Smith as the starting quarterback.

PANTHERS: Quarterback Sam Darnold is undergoing an MRI on his throwing shoulder after experiencing soreness following Carolina’s 24-6 loss to the New England Patriots.

Coach Matt Rhule said he will wait until Wednesday to get a better grasp on Darnold’s injury status before making a determination on who’ll start Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. P.J. Walker is the team’s other option at quarterback.

“We will wait to see where Sam is health-wise moving forward,” Rhule said.

Darnold had originally injured his right shoulder in Carolina’s Week 8 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Darnold has struggled in recent weeks, throwing 10 interceptions in the past six games, including three picks on against the Patriots on Sunday, one of which was returned 88 yards for a momentum-turning touchdown by J.C. Jackson.

RAIDERS: The Las Vegas Raiders waived 2020 first-round pick Damon Arnette and have now cut ties with both first-round picks from that draft before the midpoint of their second season.

General Manager Mike Mayock called it a “painful decision” to release Arnette but said it was necessary in response to a social media post with Arnette brandishing a gun and threatening to kill someone.

“There have been a series of bad decisions over the last year or so, but we can’t stand for the video of Damon with a gun threatening to take a life,” Mayock said. “The content was unacceptable, contrary to our values and our owner Mark Davis has been very clear and very consistent that this is not how we will conduct ourselves in this community. The botttom line, the Raiders will not tolerate this type of behavior.”

Arnette was drafted 19th overall with a pick acquired in the Khalil Mack trade despite what Mayock called “significant concerns” about his character. Arnette was rated lower on most draft rankings but the Raiders believed after talking to his coaches at Ohio State that they could develop him on and off the field.

“Obviously in hindsight, we weren’t able to do it. I know a lot of people, including myself, we were all concerned about this, but at the time we thought it was an acceptable risk. Obviously, it’s painful on all levels.”

The move to cut Arnette comes less than a week after No. 12 overall pick Henry Ruggs III was released following a fatal DUI crash. Authorities said Ruggs was driving 156 mph with a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit in Nevada. He faces multiple felonies and jail time if convicted.

JETS: Quarterback Zach Wilson is expected to return to practice this week and could start again as soon as Sunday against Buffalo.

Coach Robert Saleh said Wilson would be the team’s starting quarterback when he was fully healthy, ending speculation whether the rookie might have to sit behind backup Mike White even when his knee healed. Wilson has missed two games with a sprained posterior collateral ligament in his right knee.

Saleh said the team will decide by Wednesday who will start the home game against the Bills so the starter can get all of the snaps with the first-team offense during preparations.