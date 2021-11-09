SATURDAY
Highland Lake Grange take-out roasted turkey dinner, including green beans, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, bread, cranberry sauce, and cake. 4:30 to 6 p.m. Highland Lake Grange Hall, 9 Hardy Road, Westbrook. $10, exact amount needed per meal. No pre-orders taken. 

