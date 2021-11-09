CLEVELAND — The Browns didn’t have much time to celebrate their biggest win this season before being hit with another off-field issue.

Star running back Nick Chubb is being placed on the COVID-19 list after testing positive and could miss this week’s game at New England, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

One of the NFL’s best backs, Chubb is going on the list along with rookie running back Demetric Felton, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not made the transaction official.

It’s still possible Chubb and Felton, who are both vaccinated, could play against the Patriots this week as long as they’re symptom free and have two negative tests separated by 24 hours.

Last week, the Browns (5-4) had to deal with a major distraction caused by wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was excused from the team and then released. Cleveland tuned out the Beckham drama and played its most complete game on Sunday while blowing out the Cincinnati Bengals 41-16.

With Kareem Hunt on injured reserve and out indefinitely with a calf injury, the Browns currently have just one healthy running back – D’Ernest Johnson.

Chubb rushed for 137 yards and scored two touchdowns in Sunday’s 41-16 win at Cincinnati. One of the scores was a 70-yard run on which he was clocked at 21.1 mph. The 25-year-old Chubb has 721 yards and six touchdowns this season despite missing two games with a calf injury.

• Wyatt Teller’s alligator-carrying, defender-crushing days with the Browns will continue for a few more years.

The massive, mauling right guard signed a four-year, $56.8 million contract extension with Cleveland that could keep him with the team through the 2025 season.

Teller’s deal includes $28 million guaranteed, and his yearly average makes him the NFL’s second-highest paid guard.

FALCONS: The Atlanta Falcons released outside linebacker Jacob Tuioti-Mariner and punter Cam Nizialek.

The Falcons also signed defensive back Chris Williamson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

The release of Tuioti-Mariner was a surprise. Though he was inactive for two games, including last week’s win at New Orleans, Tuioti-Mariner shared the team lead with two sacks and had nine tackles.

Tuioti-Mariner moved from defensive tackle to outside linebacker for the 2021 season. He had 31 tackles and one sack in 16 games in 2020.

The Falcons may soon have more help at linebacker. Dante Fowler could return to practice this week from a knee injury.

JETS: The New York Jets placed safety Marcus Maye and tight end Tyler Kroft on injured reserve.

Maye is out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon, suffered on a noncontact play early in the third quarter of New York’s 45-30 loss at Indianapolis last Thursday night.

The 28-year-old Maye could have played his final game with the Jets. He played this season on the franchise tag after he and the team failed to reach an agreement on a long-term deal in the offseason. Maye could become a free agent after the season.

With New York thin at safety, the Jets signed former Army standout Elijah Riley. The Port Jefferson, New York, native was signed by Philadelphia last year as an undrafted free agent and played in five games last season. Riley played in one game this season for the Eagles, primarily on special teams.

Kroft injured his chest in the loss to the Colts, and it’s uncertain how long he’ll be sidelined. The veteran tight end has 10 catches for 104 yards and a touchdown in his first season with the Jets after playing four years with Cincinnati and two with Buffalo.

