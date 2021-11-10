The West Kennebunk Village Committee will host its Thanksgiving Dinner on Thanksgiving Day. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the meal is a drive-through event from noon to 2 p.m. at the Dorothy Stevens Center in West Kennebunk. The dinner is free and open to all.

The center is located at 80 Thompson Road. Delivery is also offered. For more information, call 207-420-4756.

An evening of original songs

The Kennebunkport Historical Society, in partnership with Kennebunk musicians Dana Pearson and Mark Gunter, will present “Original Compositions” on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. It is the fourth in a monthly concert series called Mid-Week Music, held at the Town House School at 135 North St. in Kennebunkport.

Gunter and Pearson’s guests this month are singer Janet Wentworth of Kennebunk and drummer Ron Breton of Kennebunkport. The quartet will perform songs written by either Pearson or Gunter and Wentworth. Of special note: Gunter will be playing his 1960s vintage Hammond organ.

Tickets are $15 in advance and at the door for the general public, and $12 for Kennebunkport Historical Society members. The BYOB event is for people 21 and older, and masks are required. For more information and tickets, visit www.kporths.com/buy-tickets, email [email protected], or call 207-967-2751.

The next in the series will be “A Very Mid-Week Music Christmas” on Wednesday, Dec. 8 during Prelude, with guest John Kumnick on the upright bass.

AFIO schedules Nov. 20 session

The next meeting of the Association of Former Intelligence Officers will be on Saturday, Nov. 20 and features Col. (RET) William Hall, who is the president of the World Affairs Council of Maine. He will address the topic of Eastern Europe Thirty Years After the Fall of the Soviet Union.

Hall was a U.S. Intelligence Officer in Asia and Europe for 18 years. He will discuss the Berlin Wall and its aftereffects including democratic capitalism under our leadership, Germany’s movement toward

reunification, and changes in the Soviet Republics and satellite areas. He will include what was expected, what actually happened, and where we are now.

The session is the latest in a series of discussions relating to the importance of intelligence in current public affairs. The AFIO meeting is open to the public and begins at 2 p.m. at the Brick Store Museum’s Program Center at 4 Dane St., Kennebunk. A question and answer period will follow the presentation.

York County Audubon presents ‘Partnering With Beavers to Heal the Planet’

The consequences of losing beavers were profound: streams eroded, wetlands dried up, and species from salmon to swans and other birds lost vital habitat. Today, a growing coalition of “Beaver Believers” — including scientists, ranchers, and passionate citizens — recognizes that ecosystems with beavers are far healthier, for humans and non-humans than those without them.

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, York County Audubon will present a Zoom program, “Partnering With Beavers to Heal the Planet” with Ben Goldfarb. The program will begin at 7 p.m. There’s no charge to participate, but advance registration is required. To register, visit yorkcountyaudubon.org, and click on the link. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the meeting.

Goldfarb is an award-winning environmental journalist and speaker. His recent book “Eager: The Surprising Secret Life of Beavers and Why They Matter” reveals that the modern idea of what a healthy landscape looks like and how it functions is wrong, distorted by the fur trade that once trapped out millions of beavers from North America’s lakes and rivers.

Goldfarb will illustrate the history of the world-changing species and demonstrate how beavers can help fight drought, flooding, wildfire and climate change. His discussion will reveal the benefits to birds and wildlife that are possible when we coexist with this important if sometimes challenging species.

Goldfarb is the winner of the 2019 PEN/E.O. Wilson Literary Science Writing Award and “Eager” was named one of the best books of 2018 by the Washington Post. His writing has appeared in numerous publications including The Atlantic, Science, National Geographic, The New York Times, Audubon Magazine and many others.

Atlantic Hall plans annual Prelude Fair

The Atlantic Hall in Cape Porpoise will hold its annual Prelude Fair on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 7:45 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

There will be a wide variety of items sold at the fair, including antiques, jewelry, paintings, holiday gifts and decorations, photographs, oriental rugs, rope craft, handmade paper, sculptures, cheeses, jams/jellies and a special Old- Time Raffle. During the fair, Ed Wright, an acoustic guitarist and Cape Porpoise resident, will perform a mix of holiday music

For more information, call Ed Briggs at 207-967-3357.

