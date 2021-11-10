Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Tues.  11/16  6 p.m.  Recreation Commission  Parks and Recreation Dept.

Wed.  11/17  11 a.m.  Community Development Committee  City Hall

Wed.  11/17  4 p.m.  Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee  Parks and Recreation Dept.

Thur.  11/18  11 a.m.  Climate Action Commission  City Hall

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon.  11/15  6:30 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  11/16  7:15 p.m.  Village Review Board

Wed.  11/17  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  11/17  5 p.m.  Town Commons Committee

Wed.  11/17  6 p.m.  Appointment Committee

Wed.  11/17  7 p.m.  Recreation Commission

Wed.  11/17  7 p.m.  School Board  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  11/18  4:30 p.m.  Sewer District  10 Pine Tree Road

Thur.  11/18  5 p.m.  Public Transit Meeting  Live/Zoom

Thur.  11/18  6:30 p.n.  Midcoast Athletic and Recreation Complex Meeting

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Fri.  11/12  noon  Planning Board  Site Visit

Mon.  11/15  3 p.m.  Budget Advisory Committee

Wed.  11/17  9 a.m.  Bandstand Committee

Wed.  11/17  2:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  Town Office

Wed.  11/17  4 p.m.  Recycling Committee

Wed.  11/17  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board Meeting  Town Office

Thur.  11/18  6 p.m.  Select Board  Town Office

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Tues.  11/16  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Russell Room

Wed.  11/17  8 a.m.  Topsham Development, Inc.  Russell Room

Wed.  11/17  6 p.m.  Charter Commission  Russell Room

Thur.  11/18  6:30 p.m.  Select Board  Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

filed under:
bath maine, brunswick maine, Forecaster Community, harpswell maine, topsham maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles