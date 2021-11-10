Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Tues. 11/16 6 p.m. Recreation Commission Parks and Recreation Dept.
Wed. 11/17 11 a.m. Community Development Committee City Hall
Wed. 11/17 4 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee Parks and Recreation Dept.
Thur. 11/18 11 a.m. Climate Action Commission City Hall
Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Mon. 11/15 6:30 p.m. Town Council
Tues. 11/16 7:15 p.m. Village Review Board
Wed. 11/17 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 11/17 5 p.m. Town Commons Committee
Wed. 11/17 6 p.m. Appointment Committee
Wed. 11/17 7 p.m. Recreation Commission
Wed. 11/17 7 p.m. School Board Town Hall/Zoom
Thur. 11/18 4:30 p.m. Sewer District 10 Pine Tree Road
Thur. 11/18 5 p.m. Public Transit Meeting Live/Zoom
Thur. 11/18 6:30 p.n. Midcoast Athletic and Recreation Complex Meeting
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Fri. 11/12 noon Planning Board Site Visit
Mon. 11/15 3 p.m. Budget Advisory Committee
Wed. 11/17 9 a.m. Bandstand Committee
Wed. 11/17 2:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Town Office
Wed. 11/17 4 p.m. Recycling Committee
Wed. 11/17 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Meeting Town Office
Thur. 11/18 6 p.m. Select Board Town Office
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Tues. 11/16 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Russell Room
Wed. 11/17 8 a.m. Topsham Development, Inc. Russell Room
Wed. 11/17 6 p.m. Charter Commission Russell Room
Thur. 11/18 6:30 p.m. Select Board Russell Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
