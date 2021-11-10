ANAHEIM, Calif. — Anaheim Ducks General Manager Bob Murray resigned a day after he was placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into his workplace conduct.

Murray plans to enter a treatment program for alcohol abuse, the team and Murray said in a statement Wednesday.

The 66-year-old Murray has been with the organization since 2005 and has run the hockey operations since November 2008, the third-longest active tenure for a GM in the NHL.

“I want to apologize to anyone adversely affected by my behavior,” Murray said. “I vow to make changes to my life, starting with enrolling in a treatment program. … As I step away from the Ducks, I will focus my attention on where it should be: improving my life for the betterment of my family and friends.”

Jeff Solomon, who joined the Ducks’ front office in May, will be Anaheim’s general manager while the club seeks a permanent replacement, owners Henry and Susan Samueli said in a statement. The search could last until the offseason next year.

The Samuelis said they “apologize on behalf of the organization to anyone affected by misconduct from Bob. We expect every member of our organization to be treated with respect and will not stand for abuse of any kind. … While we do not condone his conduct, we fully support his efforts to improve his physical and mental health by asking for help.”

BLACKHAWKS: Forward Brandon Hagel is expected to miss two weeks with a left shoulder injury.

Hagel got hurt in the third period of Sunday night’s 2-1 overtime victory against Nashville.

The Blackhawks also assigned defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk to Rockford of the AHL. Kalynuk, 24, likely is working on his conditioning after being sidelined by a right ankle sprain.

Forward Tyler Johnson and defenseman Isaak Phillips were removed from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Phillips was then assigned to Rockford.

SENATORS: Defenseman Josh Brown became the sixth Ottawa player in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, with the team canceling practice for precautionary reasons.

Forwards Austin Watson, Dylan Gambrell and Connor Brown and defensemen Victor Mete and Nick Holden also are in the protocol, along with associate coach Jack Capuano. Mete was added to the list Tuesday, hours before the Senators’ 3-2 loss at Boston.

Ottawa canceled practice Monday after Holden and Capuano were placed in the protocol Sunday. Later Monday, the team said Connor Brown and Gambrell had entered the protocol and would not travel to Boston. Watson entered the protocol Friday.

The Senators will host Los Angeles on Thursday night.

PENGUINS: The Pittsburgh Penguins may be nearing the end of a COVID-19 outbreak that’s sent eight players and Coach Mike Sullivan into the NHL’s protocol in recent weeks.

Defensemen Chad Ruhwedel and Marcus Pettersson practiced Wednesday and assistant coach Todd Reirden – who is filling in while Sullivan is in the protocol – said both will be game-time decisions Thursday night when Pittsburgh welcomes Florida.

The two defensemen went into the COVID-19 protocol Oct. 31 after testing positive. Both players said they were symptomatic during their quarantine.

The Penguins remain without captain Sidney Crosby, defenseman Brian Dumoulin and Sullivan. Crosby and Dumoulin went into the protocol on Nov. 3 and Sullivan joined them a day later.