North Yarmouth Academy kicks off new leadership program

North Yarmouth Academy is launching a new character and leadership initiative made possible by an anonymous $400,000 donation. The aim is to use the college preparatory school’s community values of respect, honesty, perseverance, compassion and responsibility as a compass for students to develop skills and reflect on citizenship, leadership and volunteerism. The program will also focus on building confidence, courage, empathy and an appreciation for social responsibility.

The school has hired Betsy Tomlinson to lead the program, and she will provide the strategy for the academy’s leadership, service and community engagement activities. She most recently served as director of communications at Alford Lake Camp, an all-girls summer camp in Hope.

“The parents of two alumni donated the funds for this program in gratitude for the inspiring work of the NYA faculty who already do so much work to build a strong community where character matters,” Tomlinson said. “This new program will allow the school to be even more intentional in creating events and programs that inspire students to be the best versions of themselves and to become leaders who recognize the importance of giving back.”

Calling all young environmentalists

Are you or someone you know working towards a cleaner, healthier Maine? Nominations are being accepted for the 2022 Brookie Awards, which focus on elevating the voices and work of the rising generation of environmental leaders in Maine.

“Young activists should apply for a Brookie Award as a chance to showcase the important work they’ve done in the state … ” said 2020 Brookie Award winner Riley Stevenson. “For any young person looking for recognition for an exciting but isolated project, this is a great chance to bring those projects to a bigger stage and gain valuable insight about what makes a successful group and leader. Additionally, it’s just fun!”

Six young changemakers are honored every two years for their leadership, creativity, collaboration and better environment in the Pine Tree State. Young Mainers are encouraged to apply or nominate eligible young leaders who live in Maine and are between the ages of 15 and 30 at brookieawards.org. Nominations are being accepted through Feb. 14.

The awards are organized by NRCM Rising, the young member arm of Maine’s leading environmental group, the Natural Resources Council of Maine.

“As a Brookie Award winner, I was able to connect to a variety of other youth environmental leaders, participate in retreats and professional development, and connect with multiple organizations,” said 2020 Brookie Award winner Gabby Hillyer. “More than the building of that network, the Brookie Award remains one of the most important benchmarks in my career, as a signal that I am moving forward as a leader in my field.”

Winners will receive a $2,000 cash prize, professional storytelling training, a professional video about their work and the opportunity to attend a nature-based retreat with their fellow young environmental changemakers.

NRCM Rising will celebrate and honor the Brookie Award winners at a gala in spring 2022.

Go ‘tell it’ to the Telling Room

The Telling Room is publishing “Stepping Stones,” a new book of creative writing by writers ages 6-11 or in grades K-5. Stories and poems by young people – serious or silly, true or imagined – to include in the anthology.

Writing must be submitted at tellingroom.org/enter by 7:59 p.m. on Nov. 28 to be considered. Stories and poems may be submitted by the writer, a parent/legal guardian or an educator/librarian.

