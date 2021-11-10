TENNIS

Andy Murray defeated top-seeded Jannik Sinner 7-6 (4), 6-3 on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Stockholm Open.

It was Murray’s second victory over a top-10 opponent in the past two weeks after the three-time Grand Slam champion, who has had two hip surgeries, beat Hubert Hurkacz in Vienna.

Murray broke the 20-year-old Italian, who is ranked 10th, twice in the second set on his way to victory. In the opener, he took his first set point after having saved the only break point.

“It’s probably my best win this season,” said the 34-year-old Murray, a former world No. 1.

He next faces Tommy Paul, who upset doubles partner and fifth-seeded Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4.

UPPER AUSTRIA LADIES LINZ: Alison Riske defeated Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu 6-3, 7-5 to set up an all-American semifinal against Danielle Collins.

The third-seeded Collins, who is pursuing her third title of the season, beat Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium 7-5, 6-3.

Simona Halep also advanced to the semifinals, rallying to beat Jasmine Paolini of Italy 4-6, 7-5, 6-0.

NEXT GEN FINALS: Favorite Carlos Alcaraz of Spain booked his place in the semifinals with a 4-3 (4), 4-1, 4-3 (4) win over Brandon Nakashima of the United States at Milan.

Alcaraz is living up to his billing as top seed and has not dropped a set in his two Group A matches at the round-robin tournament for the top 21-and-under players on the ATP Tour.

He was taken to two tiebreaks by Nakashima but his powerful serve helped him to prevail in less than 90 minutes, with 10 aces. Alcaraz won the match when Nakashima could only return another potent serve into the net.

Nakashima, who beat Francisco Cerundolo in their opener, will face Holger Rune of Denmark on Thursday for the other semifinal place from Group A.

SOCCER

MLS: Former U.S. men’s national team defender Matt Besler, who spent 13 seasons in Major League Soccer and was a five-time All-Star, announced his retirement.

Besler played 47 matches for the national team from 2013-2017, including all four matches of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where the U.S. advanced to the Round of 16.

Besler, 34, played 12 seasons with Sporting Kansas City, then signed as a free agent with Austin, where he played 20 matches this season for the expansion club. He was the MLS defender of the year in 2012 and helped Kansas City win the league championship in 2013.

He also was a member of the U.S. national team that won the CONCACAF Gold Cup championship in 2013 and 2017.

ENGLAND: England will have to seal qualification for the 2022 World Cup without its first-choice midfielder.

Declan Rice withdrew from the squad for upcoming games against Albania and San Marino, with England saying the holding midfielder has been “unable to train due to illness” since reporting for duty on Monday.

Rice has returned to his Premier League club, West Ham.

England is not planning to bring in a replacement for Rice.

ITALY: Italy’s injury problems continued to pile up as captain Giorgio Chiellini became the latest player to withdraw from the squad ahead of its final World Cup qualifiers.

Chiellini pulled out of the warm-up prior to Juventus’ match against Fiorentina at the weekend and the veteran defender has not recovered in time.

Italy forward Ciro Immobile and midfielders Nicolo Zaniolo and Lorenzo Pellegrini pulled out of the squad earlier this week.

ARREST: Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Aminata Diallo has been taken into police custody in connection with an attack on one of her teammates, prosecutors said.

The 26-year-old Diallo was arrested by Versailles police as part of an investigation into “an attack on the club’s players” last Thursday evening, PSG said in a statement.

The Versailles prosecutor’s office confirmed to The Associated Press that Diallo was taken into custody, and that Kheira Hamraoui had been attacked. No other details were given.

Hamraoui and Diallo are PSG teammates and the midfielders also play for France’s national team.

No other information was given, but several French media reports said Hamraoui was attacked following an evening out with Diallo and another teammate, who was not identified.

Broadcaster BFM TV reported that Diallo was driving them back when several people wearing masks attacked, and that Hamraoui was hit several times with a metal bar and needed stitches to her hands and legs.

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: Indy Lights champion Kyle Kirkwood, the most well-rounded driver of the next wave of young IndyCar newcomers, has at last found an open seat and will drive for A.J. Foyt Racing next season.

Kirkwood will drive Foyt’s flagship No. 14 Chevrolet, the team said. Sebastien Bourdais drove the car last season but is switching to full-time sports car competition. Kirkwood will bring $1.3 million in scholarship money for winning the Indy Lights title to the team.

The 23-year-old from Florida is the only driver to win championships in all three divisions of the Road to Indy ladder system. He won the USF2000 title in 2018, the Indy Pro 2000 title in 2019 and the Indy Lights championship this year. The 2020 Indy Lights season was canceled during the pandemic.