Maine single-sort recycling and sustainable waste management company, ecomaine, opened its call for nominations for the 2022 eco-Excellence Awards. The awards are designed to recognize and celebrate champions in Maine who are focused on recycling and waste diversion, and who are leading their communities toward greater models of sustainability.

According to a Nov. 8 news release, “As Maine’s pioneer of single-sort recycling and provider of waste-to-energy solutions, ecomaine announced that nominees may live or work in any of its member communities, and may be nominated through Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.”

“It is clear that Maine is a state full of people who are devoted to our natural environment and keeping it clean for generations to come,” said Caleb Hemphill, chair of ecomaine’s Outreach & Recycling Committee, wrote in the email. “The eco-Excellence Awards are one way ecomaine can help to recognize and promote these efforts.”

Nominees must be located in or serve one of 70 ecomaine communities. Nominees can be businesses, schools, nonprofits, municipalities or staff, or individuals and will be selected based on the effectiveness, increased awareness, community impact, and ease of replication of their sustainability programs or initiatives. Preference will be given to nominees in the areas of sustainable waste management, recycling, composting, etc. Submissions will be judged by ecomaine’s Outreach & Recycling Committee and awarded on Feb. 10, 2022

The 2021 eco-Excellence Award recipients were:

Arnold Vickery, Hollis

David Love and Maine Beer Company, Freeport

Curtis Dimock and the staff from the Yarmouth Transfer Station

The Ecology School, Saco

Rev. Priscilla Dreyman, Cape Elizabeth United Methodist Church

Mary Vertz and The Casco Bay Cleanup Project, Portland

Kelly Meslin, town of Gorham

Scarborough Land Trust

Dubuc joins Fontaine Family team

Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader announced the addition of Dawn Dubuc to its team. Dubuc grew up in Lewiston and attended Lewiston High School. She then worked at Fontaine HVAC for many years, as well as the Health Club & Spa in Lewiston.

Dubuc comes to Fontaine with her sales agent license and looks forward to serving both home buyers and home sellers with the support of the Fontaine Team. She will work out of the Auburn location and can be reached at 207-689-4786 or [email protected]

Dubuc has acquired many different office and customer service skills throughout her years of work. She comes from a large French traditional family and now has her own family of seven. Besides being a busy mom, she enjoys quietly reading or writing, watching her oldest play field hockey and dinners in or out with friends and family.

Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader is a real estate team of licensed professionals focused on the client. Fontaine was awarded 2019 Maine Family-Owned Business of the Year, voted Best Real Estate Company in the Greater Lewiston/Auburn Area and Greater Portland Area, recognized by Real Trends as America’s Top 250 Real Estate Team and published in the Wall Street Journal in the Top 250 Real Estate Professionals ranking in the top half of 1 percent of Realtors outperforming 99.9 percent of the nation’s Realtors.

The Fontaine Family Team serves eight counties – Androscoggin, Cumberland, York, Sagadahoc, Oxford, Kennebec, Franklin and Somerset – in two locations, 336 Center St. in Auburn and 432 Route 1 in Scarborough. For more information, visit BrendaFontaine.com or call 207-784-3800 or 207-289-3830.

