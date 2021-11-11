Last year, the South Portland Christmas Toy Drive helped more than 280 South Portland children with new warm coats, boots and toys. One-hundred percent of the money raised goes directly to buying the needed items for children.

This is 10th year of the drive and involves a partnership with the South Portland Police Department, South Portland Police Patrolmen’s Association, South Portland school system, South Portland Professional Firefighters Local 1476, South Portland Community Center, Maine Roofing, Inc., Evie’s Ferry Village Watering Hole, Port Harbor Marine and Peoples United – Millcreek.

Each year the toy drive collects hundreds of toys, boots and coats which are distributed to families with the help of police officers. This year, the organization anticipates an even greater need as so many have suffered at the hands of the pandemic. Organizers are looking for businesses, groups or individuals to “adopt children” for the drive. All participants need to do is specify how many children they’d like to buy a coat, boots and some toys for.

The drive is also looking for donations of new, unwrapped toys, art supplies, teen items and gift cards that can be dropped off at any of the businesses listed on the posters around town. The deadline for donations is Friday, Dec. 10.

Organizers have made it easier to donate this year and have added QR codes to the posters that will take contributors directly to the GOFUNDME site (www.gofundme.com/f/SoPoChristmasToyDrive) or to the Venmo account @so-po-christmas-toy-drive).

Participants can also make checks payable to: SPPPA Community Needs Fund. Checks and/or gift cards can be dropped off or mailed to:

Maine Roofing- 24 Bishop Ave., South Portland, ME 04106.

The annual toy drive party is being held at Evie’s Ferry Village Watering Hole, 121 Sawyer St., South Portland on Saturday, Dec. 11, starting at 6 p.m. Bring new unwrapped toys and enjoy a night of fun and cocktails.

Toy drop-off locations:

Maine Roofing, Inc., 24 Bishop Ave., South Portland

South Portland Police Department, 30 Anthoine St., South Portland

South Portland Fire Station – Cash Corner, 360 Main St., South Portland

South Portland Community Center – 21 Nelson Road, South Portland

Port Harbor Marine, 1 Spring Point Drive, South Portland

People’s United Bank – Millcreek, 15 Hinckley Drive, South Portland

Snap Fitness, 747 Broadway, South Portland

April Cohen Team, 382A Cottage Road, South Portland

For more information or to adopt a family, contact Liz Darling at Maine Roofing, Inc., 207-767-4243 or email [email protected]

