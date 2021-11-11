SOCCER

Spain, Portugal and Russia put themselves one game away from securing World Cup qualification, while Sweden’s hopes took a heavy blow with a surprising loss Thursday.

Spain beat Greece 1-0 thanks to Pablo Sarabia’s penalty to overtake Sweden, which slipped to a 2-0 loss at already-eliminated Georgia. Spain hosts Sweden on Sunday in one of three winner-takes-all matches to decide World Cup places.

Another decisive fixture pits Portugal against Serbia after a frustrating 0-0 away draw for Portugal against Ireland. Croatia and Russia also face off for a spot in Qatar, with Russia needing only a draw. Russia demolished Cyprus 6-0 on Thursday, and Croatia hammered Malta, 7-1.

ENGLAND: Steven Gerrard was hired as Aston Villa manager, ending a 3-year stint in Scottish soccer where he transformed the fortunes of Rangers and ended the long-time dominance of Glasgow rival Celtic.

GOLF

PGA: Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Talor Gooch and Luke List shared the lead in the suspended first round of the Houston Open, with List still on the course when darkness stopped play.

Leishman, Henley and Gooch each shot a 5-under 65, while List had three holes left when play was called for the day.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Phil Mickelson shot a 6-under 65 and season points leader Bernhard Langer battled through a balky back for a 68 in the opening round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix.

Mickelson had seven birdies and a bogey to match Jim Furyk and Kirk Triplett for the lead in the season finale at Phoenix Country Club.

LPGA: Solheim Cup star Leona Maguire thrived in a star grouping with an 8-under 62 for a two-shot lead over defending champion Sei Young Kim in the Pelican Women’s Championship at Belleair, Florida.

Maguire, still trying to become Ireland’s first winner on the LPGA Tour, played alongside Kim and Lexi Thompson. No one in the group made bogey at Pelican Golf Club on a day ideal for scoring.

Thompson was in a large group at 65 that included Nelly Korda.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Antoine Rozner got off to a strong start to his title defense at the Dubai Championship in the United Arab Emirates, shooting 7-under 65 to trail first-round leader JB Hansen by two strokes.

TENNIS

WTA FINALS: Maria Sakkari used her strong first serve to extend her dominance over former French Open champion Iga Swiatek with a 6-2, 6-4 win in their opening match in Guadalajara, Mexico.

STOCKHOLM OPEN: Tommy Paul held off Andy Murray’s comeback attempt to beat the former No. 1 player 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 and reach the semifinals in Sweden.

Paul will face fellow American Frances Tiafoe, who rallied past Dan Evans, 1-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Earlier, Felix Auger-Aliassime reached his fifth semifinal of the season with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Botic de Zandschulp. His next opponent is defending champion Denis Shapovalov, who beat Arthur Rinderknech, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

UPPER AUSTRIA LADIES LINZ: Alison Riske advanced to the final when fellow American Danielle Collins pulled out of their match because of a right arm injury after losing the first set, 7-5.

Simona Halep also withdrew from her all-Romanian semifinal against Jaqueline Cristian because of a knee injury.

