Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader is pleased to announce the addition of Dawn Dubuc to the team at their Auburn location. The company also has an office in Scarborough.

Dawn grew up in Lewiston and attended Lewiston High School. She then worked at Fontaine HVAC for many years as well as the Health Club & Spa in Lewiston. Dawn has acquired many different office and customer service skills throughout her years of work, along with team leading and always pushing to do great, according to a Fontaine statement.

Dawn’s family is not a small one — she comes from a large French traditional family and now has her own family of 7. Besides being a busy mom, she enjoys quietly reading or writing, watching her oldest play field hockey and dinners in or out with friends and family.

Dawn comes to Fontaine with her sales agent license and looks forward to serving both home buyers and home sellers with the support of the Fontaine Team. Dawn will be working out of the Auburn location and can be reached at (207)689-4786 or [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: