American Legion seeks donations for Thanksgiving baskets

American Legion Post 86 Auxiliary is collecting food and funds to help fill Thanksgiving baskets for five families this year. Nonperishable foods may be left inside the post at 15 Lewiston Road. Cash donations may be left for Nancy True at the bar. The baskets will be delivered Monday, Nov. 22. Call True with any questions at 653-3886.

‘Cinderella’ staged

Gray-New Gloucester High School Patriot Players present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, and Friday, Nov. 19; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the high school, 10 Libby Hill Road. Information about tickets prices is not currently available.

Christmas fair

The annual Holly Fair at First Congregational Church of Gray, 5 Brown St., is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, with takeout chowder, tins of cookies, a bake sale and white elephant.

Shoebox holiday program

It’s that time of year again, when Gray Recreation will be collecting shoeboxes with gifts for Caring Community. Caring Community will distribute the shoeboxes to families in our community that need a little extra help over the holidays. Pick up a box at Henry Pennell Municipal Complex, 24 Main St., or fill one of your own (or a gift bag) and drop it off at the complex by Dec. 14. Call 657-7 6762 for more information.

Library accepting donations

The Gray Public Library has resumed accepting donations, but only from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Donations can be left on the outside loading dock to the right of the building at 5 Hancock St.. Staff ask that donations be limited to two cartons or four grocery bags. Donation receptacles cannot be returned and staff will not be able to help unload donations. When dropping off donations, call 657-4110 ext. 202 to let them know the donations are there.

Reader’s Digest Condensed Books, encyclopedias, magazines, textbooks older than four years and VHS tapes will not be accepted. All donations should be free of odors, mold and mildew.

Email [email protected] for more information.

Legal beagle

Gray 2022 dog licenses are available and renewal can be done in person at Town Hall or online. Required are a credit card, license/tag number (renewal only), Maine rabies certificate, veterinarian’s name and phone number, and spay or neuter certificate, if applicable. See graymaine.org/home/home/news/2022-dog-licenses-available-now.

