Last month, Judy McGrath, resident of Enclave of Scarborough. fulfilled her dream experience of riding a motorcycle.

In her ‘Getting to Know Your Spark’ interview with Enclave staff members she said “it probably would never happen.” However, with a Scarborough Fire and Police escort, and several civilians all riding motorcycles, her wish to ride came true.

Judy took to the road wearing a new leather jacket featuring a patch stating “born to ride” and Harley T-shirt as she rode with a local rider from Wiscasset, Robert Dentico.

Family and friends of Enclave were absolutely thrilled to see Judy accomplish her goal. Her daughter Cheryl Richardson said, “I could never have imagined my mother living her best life in retirement. What you’ve all done today is incredible.”

Judy, born March 14, 1940, is originally from New York. She loves dancing — especially the jitterbug, square dancing, and ball room. She has three daughters. Her hobbies are Bingo, flower arranging, sewing, and Yahtzee. She likes both the Red Sox and New York Yankees, even though she says they are big time rivals. She loves Garth Brooks and is a hockey fan. Her fondest memories are from when she was younger, fishing with her dad. Her best piece of advice is to spend time by the ocean, to have a sense of humor and take care of one another. Her dream was to ride a motorcycle. Bridge of Dreams fulfilled.

The Enclave offers a special thanks to Sgt. Steve Thibodeau of the Scarborough Police Department and Rich Kindelan of the Scarborough Fire Department — they and their public safety personnel were absolutely exceptional in making sure Judy’s ride was a safe experience.

Judy was nervous and excited beyond words, according to the Enclave.. With smiles and tears she was without a doubt moved by all who came out to support her.

