When the temperature starts dipping and there is a frost in the air, Scarborough Community Services gets to work with planning for the Town’s holiday events. This year is chock-full of offerings that have already begun. We hope you’ll join us.

Nov. 1 to Nov. 30

“Being Thankful” Contest: What are you thankful for? We want to know. Head to our Scarborough Community Services Facebook page to share some gratitude and enter the contest. We have posted about what we are grateful for and want to hear from you. Everyone who comments on the post and shares to their Facebook page will be entered into a drawing for a family four-pack to Scarborough Day at the Maine Mariners tickets on Dec. 5. Entries must be submitted by Nov. 30.

Want to guarantee your Mariners tickets for the Dec. 5 game? We still have some available for purchase. They are $16 each and include an open skate following the 3 p.m. game. Come purchase yours at the Community Services Hub (418 Payne Road) on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closes 6 p.m. on Wednesdays) or call (207) 730-4150 for more information.

Nov. 1 to Nov. 26

Letters to Santa: Back by popular demand — Last year was our inaugural year offering Letters to Santa, and we received over 500 letters. It’s time to start drafting those wish lists, and don’t forget to tell Santa how good you’ve been all year, too. Our elves will be accepting letters to the man up north until Friday, Nov. 26. The Letter to Santa template is available on our website or can be sent via email request to [email protected] Paper copies of the fill-in template can also be picked up in the Town Clerk’s Office or at the Community Services Hub at 418 Payne Road. The templates are double-sided with a return address on them — just fold, tape, and send through the mail. You may also drop off letters at the Town Hall in the North Pole Express mailbox located near the front entrance. Letters must be received by Nov. 26 in order for Santa to send a reply to your child in time.

Friday, Dec. 3

Virtual Tree Lighting at 6 p.m.: Our annual tree lighting will be virtual this year. All of the lights in Memorial Park and around the municipal campus will be turned on at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3. Watch it happen in real time. We will broadcast the lighting event on Facebook Live (Scarborough Community Services Facebook page), so be sure to save the date.

Gingerbread House Workshop from 6 to 7:30 p.m.: Join us as we recreate the magic of Santa’s workshop at the Hub. For our Gingerbread House Workshop, we will build gingerbread houses, listen to holiday music, and enjoy some light refreshments, holiday goodies, and good company. Pre-registration is required and is $20 per gingerbread kit. Registration may be completed online via Eventbrite. The deadline for registration is Wednesday, Nov. 24, by 4 p.m., or until sold out (limited to 50 kits).

Saturday, Dec. 4

Santa Drive Through from 5 to 7 p.m.: No need to bundle up for this event, as we will be doing a drive through just like last year, only bigger. Drive the planned route from the Library, through the school campuses and Memorial Park to greet Santa, Mrs. Claus, and their elves and friends from the safe distance of your vehicle. Be sure to slow down for all of the fun sights (and goodies) along the way. If you are in the giving spirit, our elves will be collecting non-perishable food items for the Scarborough Food Pantry. A map of the exact route will be posted on the Town of Scarborough and Community Services websites and Facebook pages as the event nears. We are seeking local youth groups, fraternal organizations, and businesses who would like to join us in this celebration by running a group “scene” along the route. Please reach out to us at [email protected] if you are interested.

Thank You to Our Sponsors.

We would to thank all of our special events sponsors for the success of our programs. Without the support of local businesses and organizations, Scarborough Community Services would not be able to organize and run such fun, family-oriented events throughout the year: Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc., Dead River Company, Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader, Katahdin Trust Company, Main Line Fence, Martin’s Point HealthCare, Moody’s Collision Center, Pat’s Pizza of Scarborough, Prouts Neck Association, Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution, Scarborough Lions Club, Sharper Events, and Town & Country Federal Credit Union.

We are always seeking new sponsorships and partnerships for our special events programming. If interested, please reach out to Community Services at [email protected] to request information.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: