I was watching the news the other day, when the subject of global warming came up; so off we go to the most northern village in the Inuit Nation. The commentator was telling his audience that the rising sea level will soon inundate this village. In the background, an ATV (fossil fueled) rambles by. The camera then shows the landing of a twin engine (fossil fueled) cargo plane, saying it was their life line to the world.

Next, we see a picture of the 200 houses in the village, all heated with fossil fuel. Each house having a snowmobile (fossil fueled) parked outside. To bring all this fossil fuel to this remote village, a large cargo ship, equipped with a large diesel engine that is fossil fueled.

The scientists tell us that our planet is fast approaching the tipping point. Be that as it may, we know that the Inuits are not going back to living in igloos. Nor will the people living south of the Inuits give up their comforts. My mouth curved into an ironic smile.

Ted Davis

Bath

