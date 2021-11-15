Maine Gov. Janet Mills is scheduled to be among the attendees at the White House on Monday afternoon for President Biden’s ceremonial signing of the federal infrastructure bill.
Mills is one of several governors who will join members of Congress and Biden administration officials at the event. All four members of Maine’s congressional delegation also plan to attend.
The $1.2 trillion package includes about $2.37 billion over five years in direct funding for Maine to repair and rebuild battered infrastructure in the state, according to an estimate by the White House in August. Much of the money will be used for roads, bridges and water systems. The infrastructure funding also includes at least $100 million for broadband internet expansion, at least $19 million to expand a state network of electric vehicle charging stations and more than $230 million for public transportation.
The White House signing ceremony is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
Maine’s entire congressional delegation also plans to be there. Sen. Susan Collins, who was part of a bipartisan group of negotiators on the bill and one of 19 Republican senators who voted for it, is expected to be one of the only members of her party to join the ceremony.
