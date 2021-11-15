Chase Young will not play the rest of this season after injuring his right leg and is scheduled to underdog surgery.

Washington Coach Ron Rivera confirmed the prognosis for Young on Monday in the wake of the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year going down during the first half of an upset of defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.

Rivera did not reveal whether Young tore the ACL in his right knee and did not specify what the surgery is for. Washington said Sunday that Young left the game with a knee injury, and Rivera said it was possibly an ACL tear.

The 2020 No. 2 pick finishes his second NFL season with 1 1/2 sacks. Rookie Shaka Toney is among the pass rushers who will fill in for Young at Carolina and the rest of the year.

“We’re going to rely on some young guys to step up and get opportunities,” Rivera said.

Young got hurt Sunday while trying to get past left tackle Donovan Smith in order to pressure Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. He ended up on the grass, wincing and writhing around on the ground for a bit, all the while keeping his right leg straight.

BROWNS: Banged-up quarterback Baker Mayfield is day-to-day after bruising his right knee in Sunday’s blowout loss at New England – his latest injury.

Mayfield, who has been playing with a damaged left shoulder for several weeks, had to leave in the third quarter after being hit by blitzing Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon. Mayfield struggled to stand before being assessed in the sideline medical tent.

Browns backup quarterback Case Keenum replaced Mayfield and finished the game.

On Monday, Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t provide much information on Mayfield other than to say he was “feeling good about where he is.”

Stefanski said the team’s medical staff has ruled out any structural damage for Mayfield.

The Browns absorbed several injuries in Sunday’s 45-7 loss, the most severe to cornerback Troy Hill, who suffered a neck sprain and was briefly hospitalized. Hill was released and flew back from Boston to Cleveland on Monday.

Hill was injured with about four minutes left when he tried to tackle receiver Jakobi Meyers, who broke free and scored on an 11-yard catch. Hill’s facemask was removed from his helmet, he was immobilized and carried off the field on a backboard before being taken to a hospital.

The Browns said he always had movement in his extremities.

