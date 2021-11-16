Prodigal fiddler returns
Art
Through Dec. 3
“A Closer Look” by members of the Bridgton Art Guild at Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton.
Through Dec. 8
“Call/Response,” Hannah Barnes and Susan Klein, USM Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham.
Film
Nov. 19-21
Prides Corner Drive-In, 651 Bridgton Road (Route 302), Westbrook, triple feature: 4:50 p.m., “The Polar Express”; 7 p.m., “Elf”; 8:45 p.m., “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” See Facebook for ticket prices.
Music
Nov. 18
Portland Ovations presents Music from the Sole: “Partido,” 7 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St. $15-$38. portlandovations.org/event/music-from-the-sole-partido/.
Nov. 19
Krysia Tripp and Friends, 8 p.m., Corthell Hall, USM Gorham campus, $10-$15.
Nov. 20
Jason Anick Acoustic Trio, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. $15, sacorivertheatre.org.
Nov. 21
USM Concert Band Fall ’21, 7 p.m., McCormack Performing Arts Center, Gorham High School, 41 Morrill Ave., $10.
Nov. 20 & 21
Opera Workshop Fall ’21, 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Corthell Hall, USM Gorham campus, $10, university-of-southern-maine-school-of-music.ticketleap.com/opera-workshop-fall-21.
Nov. 27
Erica Brown and the Bluegrass Connection, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. $15, sacorivertheatre.org.
Ongoing
Grand Central Wine Bar, 7 Railroad Ave., Gorham, live music 5-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday. grandcentralwinebar.com.
Thursday and Friday Night Music Series, 7-9:30 p.m. Thursdays and 8:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays, The Frog and Turtle, 3 Bridge St., Westbrook.
Theater
Nov. 20 & 21
“Mamma Mia!,” presented by Windham High School, Windham High School Performing Arts, 406 Gray Road, Windham. $12-$14 at door (cash or check).
Through Nov. 21
“She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen, directed by Megan Tripaldi, USM Department of Theatre, Russell Hall, Gorham. $8-$16, usm-theatre.ticketleap.com/she-kills-monsters/.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Two ways to help combat local food insecurity this month
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Sand buckets for seniors are available in Biddeford and Saco
-
Nation & World
Florida woman who sued for ivermectin dies from COVID
-
The Forecaster
Nominations due Dec. 13 for Freeport Citizen of Year Award
-
American Journal
Arts Calendar: Nov. 18-28