Art

Through Dec. 3

“A Closer Look” by members of the Bridgton Art Guild at Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton.

Through Dec. 8

“Call/Response,” Hannah Barnes and Susan Klein, USM Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham.

Film

Nov. 19-21

Prides Corner Drive-In, 651 Bridgton Road (Route 302), Westbrook, triple feature: 4:50 p.m., “The Polar Express”; 7 p.m., “Elf”; 8:45 p.m., “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” See Facebook for ticket prices.

Music

Nov. 18

Portland Ovations presents Music from the Sole: “Partido,” 7 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St. $15-$38. portlandovations.org/event/music-from-the-sole-partido/.

Nov. 19

Krysia Tripp and Friends, 8 p.m., Corthell Hall, USM Gorham campus, $10-$15.

Nov. 20

Jason Anick Acoustic Trio, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. $15, sacorivertheatre.org.

Nov. 21

USM Concert Band Fall ’21, 7 p.m., McCormack Performing Arts Center, Gorham High School, 41 Morrill Ave., $10.

Nov. 20 & 21

Opera Workshop Fall ’21, 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Corthell Hall, USM Gorham campus, $10, university-of-southern-maine-school-of-music.ticketleap.com/opera-workshop-fall-21.

Nov. 27

Erica Brown and the Bluegrass Connection, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. $15, sacorivertheatre.org.

Ongoing

Grand Central Wine Bar, 7 Railroad Ave., Gorham, live music 5-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday. grandcentralwinebar.com.

Thursday and Friday Night Music Series, 7-9:30 p.m. Thursdays and 8:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays, The Frog and Turtle, 3 Bridge St., Westbrook.

Theater

Nov. 20 & 21

“Mamma Mia!,” presented by Windham High School, Windham High School Performing Arts, 406 Gray Road, Windham. $12-$14 at door (cash or check).

Through Nov. 21

“She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen, directed by Megan Tripaldi, USM Department of Theatre, Russell Hall, Gorham. $8-$16, usm-theatre.ticketleap.com/she-kills-monsters/.

