Exhibits/Galleries

David Little, mixed media art, through Dec. 31, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth.

Maine Media, free, online conversations on diverse topics in photo, film, book arts and writing through Dec. 8, mainemedia.edu/events/lectures.

“Transformation/Identity,” through Nov. 27 at Chocolate Church Arts Center Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath. Artists Jennifer Goldfinger and Kathryn Geismar.

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective, multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St. Portland.

Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland: “Sagadahoc County through the Eastern Eye: Selections from the Penobscot Marine Museum,” “Begin Again: reckoning with intolerance in Maine,” “Passing the time: artwork by World War II German Prisoners of War in Aroostook County,” through Dec. 31, mainehistory.org.

“Re|Framing the Collection: New Considerations in European and American Art, 1475-1875,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, to Dec. 31, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org/exhibitions.

“Transformations: New Acquisitions of Global Contemporary Art,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, to Jan. 30.

Film

PMA Films: “Faya Dayi”, 2 p.m. Nov. 19-21; 6 p.m. Nov. 19, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org.

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater, virtual screenings via theapohadiontheater.com.

Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.

Museums

Portland Museum of Art: “Clifford Ross: Sightlines,” major survey of one of the world’s preeminent multimedia artists, masks required for all, through Jan. 9. portlandmuseum.org.

Victoria Mansion, 109 Danforth St., Portland. Open Nov. 26 through Jan. 9 for the holidays. Closed Mondays, Christmas and New Year’s Day. victoriamansion.org/christmas-at-victoria-mansion-2.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick : “There is a Woman in Every Color,” through Jan. 30, e xamines the representation of Black women over the past two centuries; “New Views of the Middle Ages: Highlights from the Wyvern Collection,” through Feb. 27, hours at bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Antidote online at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org/antidote.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum at Bowdoin College, Brunswick, collections and exhibitions online at bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Street, portlandmuseum.org.

Music

Friday 11/19

The Smith Collaboration, 7 p.m., Cadenza, Freeport. Four-piece band plays rock, blues and R&B. Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

Diane Whitmore in concert: “Back to Class with D-Whit,” 7 p.m., Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook St. Songs, stories, poems, lessons, in English and French. Featuring special guests Tom Dube of Dube’s Music in Freeport and Freeport High School senior Jackson Giumarro.

Bill Staines Concert, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church UCC, 301 Cottage Road, South Portland. $10-$23, fccucc.org.

Under the Covers, 8 p.m., Seasons Grille, 155 Riverside St., Portland. Maine’s premier party band, third Friday of the month. Free.

Saturday 11/20

Finestkind Country Band, 7 p.m., Cadenza, Freeport.

Neighbor, 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12/$15, 21-plus, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Sunday 11/21

Dvořák & Elgar, 2:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. portlandsymphony.org.

Starset with The Word Alive and All Good Things, 7:30 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, auramaine.com/aura-calendar-tickets.

Little Feat – By Request Tour with Jack Broadbent, 8 p.m. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $40-$85.

Monday 11/22

Monday of the Minds – A CommUNITY Hip Hop Showcase, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Check website for COVID policy, flasklounge.com.

Thursday 11/25

Happy Folk, The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Friday 11/26

Peter Albert, 7 p.m., Cadenza, Freeport. $18/advance, $20/door, visitfreeport.com.

Ryan Blotnick Band | Dimensions in Jazz, 8 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $5-$25, portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Spencer & The Walrus Present Beatles Night, 8 p.m. State Theatre, 609 Congress St, Portland. $22.

Tusk, 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $15-$30.50.

Ongoing

80’s n Retro Party, rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St, Portland. flasklounge.com.

Afrobeat Saturdays: 9 p.m. Saturdays, Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, eventbrite.com.

Darlin’ Corey, 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Irish Music Night, 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue.

Karaoke, 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Theater/Dance

“Cabaret,” through Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays., The Portland Players, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland​, portlandplayerstix.org/webtiks/webtiks.asp.

“Colors of My Life”, 7:30 p.m., through Nov. 20, The Footlights Theatre, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. What would happen if your colorful life literally turned black and white? $20, thefootlightstheatre.com.

“The Drowsy Chaperone,” 7 p.m. Nov. 19, 1 and 7 p.m. Nov. 29, 1 p.m. Nov. 30, Theatre Department of Cape Elizabeth High School, 343 Ocean House Road, $5-$15.

Maine Playwrights Festival, open for new scripts by Maine playwrights. Deadline for submissions is Nov. 28, acorn-productions.org.

“Peter and the Starcatcher,” 7 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19, 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 20, Brunswick High School, 116 Maquoit Road, Brunswick. Upends the century-old story of how a miserable orphan comes to be The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up (aka Peter Pan), $12-$15, onthestage.tickets.

“Searching for Mr. Moon,” live performances through Nov. 21, at 7:30 p.m., stream Nov. 17 through Dec. 5, Portland Stage Co., 25A Forest Ave., Portland. Funny and poignant autobiographical journey to fatherhood, portlandstage.org/show/searching-for-mr-moon.

Friday 11/19

Janoah Bailin’s meSSeS, 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. Energetic, stimulating and educational shows for family audiences with a blend of circus, puppetry, story and dance. $15-$22, tickettailor.com.

