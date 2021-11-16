PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and outside linebacker T.J. Watt will both have an opportunity to play, while safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is expected to miss Sunday’s road game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Roethlisberger entered the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 protocol on Saturday night after testing positive and he missed Sunday’s tie with the Detroit Lions. Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Roethlisberger has a chance to play, but the Steelers are currently preparing to start backup quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Watt left in the third quarter of Sunday’s game with hip and knee injuries and did not return. Fitzpatrick played on Sunday, but he joined Roethlisberger on the COVID-19 list on Monday.

“We don’t anticipate him coming back,” Tomlin said of Fitzpatrick.

Tomlin said that Roethlisberger could play, provided he gets the required negative COVID-19 testing to be available. He is virtually participating in meetings this week.

“If we get to a point where Ben has an opportunity to get on a moving train, that’s exactly what he’ll do,” Tomlin said.

Until then, Tomlin said the Steelers intend to build their game plan around Rudolph, who completed 30 of 50 passes for 242 yards with a touchdown and an interception on Sunday against Detroit.

Watt, the highest-paid defensive player in the league, was hurt when he took down Lions quarterback Jared Goff in the third quarter. He has 12 1/2 sacks, second in the NFL by a half sack to Cleveland’s Myles Garrett. Watt’s 62 sacks are the second most in NFL history by a linebacker in his first 70 regular-season games.

CHARGERS: Los Angeles may be missing a pair of important defensive players going into Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after linemen Joey Bosa and Jerry Tillery entered the league’s reserve/COVID-19 protocol.

Bosa is tied for the league lead with three strip-sacks and has 5 1/2 sacks this season. He has a sack in two straight games and three of the past four.

Tilley has started eight games and is third on the team with eight quarterback hits. He also has 2 1/2 sacks.

Los Angeles (5-4) has three players in protocol after linebacker Drue Tranquill entered last Friday and missed the team’s 27-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

RAVENS: Baltimore waived running back Le’Veon Bell.

Bell was one of three veterans the Ravens picked up after losing running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards to preseason injuries. Baltimore also brought in Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman, and Bell had the fewest carries of the three even though Murray has missed the past three games with an ankle injury.

The 29-year-old Bell rushed for 83 yards on 31 carries for the Ravens. He did run for two touchdowns.

“This hurt, but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least,” Bell said on Twitter. “I’ve enjoyed every second of this short period.”

Now Bell’s career is at another crossroads. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards three times in five seasons for Pittsburgh, then sat out the whole 2018 season in a contract dispute. After signing with the New York Jets, he rushed for 789 yards in 2019.

Bell was cut early last season by the Jets. He then rushed for 328 yards in 11 games with Kansas City, but he did not play in the Super Bowl for the Chiefs.

The Ravens also announced the release of tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith from the practice squad Tuesday.

PACKERS: Green Bay outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus has gone on injured reserve after hurting his biceps in a 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

The designation means Mercilus must miss at least the next three games.

Mercilus joined the Packers on Oct. 21, one day after the Houston Texans released him. He has appeared in four games with the Packers and has five tackles and a sack.

In other moves Tuesday, the Packers moved linebacker Tipa Galeai from the practice squad to the active roster, signed linebacker La’Darius Hamilton and running back Kerrith Whyte to the practice squad and released defensive lineman Auzoyah Alufohai.

The Packers (8-2) visit the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) on Sunday.

• Green Bay opened its sixth stock offering in franchise history and sold $10 million worth of stock in the first three hours, the team said.

The NFL’s only community-owned club last offered stock 10 years ago. There are 300,000 shares available at $300 each, which the team promotes not as an investment in the common usage of the term, but rather as “pride of ownership.”

The team has no obligation to repay the amount a buyer pays to purchase Packers stock. The Packers say anyone considering whether to buy stock in the team shouldn’t make the purchase in the interest of making a profit or receiving a dividend or tax deduction.

JETS: New York placed rookie cornerback Brandin Echols on injured reserve and signed tight end Kenny Yeboah from the practice squad among a flurry of roster moves.

Echols injured his quadriceps during the Jets’ 45-17 loss to Buffalo last Sunday. The sixth-rounder out of Kentucky started all nine of New York’s games and ranks fourth on the team with 41 tackles.

DOLPHINS: Miami placed offensive tackle Greg Little on injured reserve and waived safety Sheldrick Redwine, moves involving two players who hadn’t appeared in a game for the team yet this season.

Little was acquired in a trade with Carolina on Aug. 17, and has been inactive for all 10 of Miami’s games. Redwine was signed Oct. 26 and was inactive for three games.

