PITTSBURGH — The Penguins are engaged in “advanced talks” to sell the team to Fenway Sports Group, a source told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Tuesday.

Ron Burkle, who purchased the team out of bankruptcy in 1999 along with Mario Lemieux, is expected to sell his controlling stake in the team to FSG.

Meanwhile, Lemieux is expected to remain part of the ownership group in some capacity, likely a minority ownership role. The Hall of Fame center will also continue to be involved on the hockey side.

The club’s senior management is also expected to remain intact. That includes the CEO/president David Morehouse and COO and general counsel Kevin Acklin.

FSG, backed by billionaire Red Sox owner John Henry, is expected to vote Thursday to sign off on the deal, according to reports from the Wall Street Journal and Sportico. The agreement will also need NHL approval.

Terms of the deal, including how much FSG will pay for their stake, have not been revealed.

• A former minor league coach in the Pittsburgh Penguins system who also had a brief NHL playing career has been indicted on multiple sexual assault charges in Rhode Island, the state attorney general’s office announced.

Clark Donatelli, 55, of South Kingstown was indicted by a grand jury in July on four counts of second-degree sexual assault, the attorney general’s office said in a statement.

Donatelli pleaded not guilty at his arraignment last week in Providence County Superior Court and was released on $10,000 personal recognizance. He was also ordered to have no contact with his alleged victim, identified by the attorney general’s office only as a 46-year-old woman.

KINGS: Dion Phaneuf, a former Calgary Flames star defenseman and Toronto Maple Leafs captain, announced his retirement after 14 NHL seasons.

Phaneuf, 36, hadn’t played since appearing in 67 games with the Los Angeles Kings in the 2018-19 season.

