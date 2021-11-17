SOUTH PORTLAND – The South Portland-Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club sells Maine grown Christmas trees and handcrafted wreaths from its Mill Creek Park tree lot every year. This holiday season, under the theme, Serve to Change Lives, the club will welcome customers starting Friday, Nov. 26.

Freshly cut trees will be available for purchase in person on the tree lot and online. For online patrons, complimentary curbside pickup is offered.

“For six decades, our Christmas tree sale has been the centerpiece of our annual fundraising,” said Fran Bagdasarian, Rotary Club spokesperson, in a Nov. 11 news release. “All of our proceeds are donated back into our community and to life-changing Rotary International initiatives. The joy of celebrating the giving spirit of Christmas on our tree lot never grows old and serves as inspiration for the continual volunteerism of our Rotary Club.”

The club shared five things customers need to know about South Portland – Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club Christmas trees:

1.) The trees are sustainably grown in Newport, Maine, and arrive fresh-cut, so they need to be watered regularly.

2.) The wreaths are handcrafted using beautiful and fragrant balsam.

3.) Because of the ongoing pandemic, the club will again offer online shopping with contactless, curbside pickup via www.rotarychristmastrees.com.

4.) The tree lot will be open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For more information and hours of operation, visit the website, www.rotarychristmastrees.com.

5.) “The true spirit of Christmas lies in your heart,” wrote Bagdasarian. “You’ll feel that spirit when you shop at the South Portland – Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club Christmas tree fundraiser.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: