Annual Touch-A-Truck, tree lighting Nov. 28

The town’s annual Touch-A-Truck and tree lighting is set from 5:30-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, at the Public Works Building, 215 Portland Road. Parking will be available at the adjacent Buxton Town Hall.

Christmas lights will be strung on lighted fire engines, dump trucks and police cruisers. Refreshments will be available, including hot cocoa, candy canes, cotton candy and popcorn.

Donations of canned goods for Buxton’s food pantries will be accepted.

60 years ago

The American Journal reported Nov. 15 1961, that Dorothy Hebert and Curtiss Rowe, both of West Buxton, were married in Bar Mills Baptist Church. They both attended Samuel D. Hanson High School.

