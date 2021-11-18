The Maine CDC is investigating another outbreak of COVID-19 at the Cumberland County Jail.

County Manager Jim Gailey confirmed that seven inmates tested positive for the virus last week and infections jumped to 30 on Monday, with testing expected to continue, Gailey said.

A spokesperson for the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that the outbreak investigation was reopened last week, but he declined to provide any further information. The Maine CDC is considering it a continuation of the outbreak investigation that began Sept. 7 at the jail.

Since then, a total of 51 inmates and 13 staff have tested positive for the virus, said Robert Long, Maine CDC spokesman. But Long declined to provide a more detailed breakdown of testing information for the current string of cases.

“Testing is ongoing, so a representative of the jail may have more current information,” Long wrote in an email Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff Kevin Joyce declined to provide more current information Thursday night, saying he was “busy with other issues” and promised a public update Friday morning.

It’s unknown if the entire facility has been placed in lockdown as it was in late September and early October, when a couple dozen staff and inmates were infected with the virus over a course of a few weeks. The lockdown meant the roughly 300 inmates were locked in their cells for at least 23 hours each day, let out only to shower. Inmates and their families said the conditions were inhumane.

That earlier outbreak was made worse by a years-long staffing shortage at the jail, where difficult working conditions, long hours and unattractive pay has made it hard to hire and retain staff.

County commissioners declared an emergency at the jail that lasted for about three weeks in October, and Joyce and other top commanders personally filled shifts staffing jail pods to ease the shortage of corrections workers.

The jail’s budget authorizes 129 positions. About 60 correction officers now work there. At one point at the end of September, at the peak of the outbreak, only about 45 full-time corrections officers were available, according to figures provided during a public meeting.

A message to the National Correctional Union Employees Local 110, which represents correction officers at the jail, was not immediately returned Thursday afternoon, and William Doyle, the regional director for the union declined an interview, saying he had not yet been informed of the situation.

