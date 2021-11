BUXTON – Infant, Kaden Robert Redding, the beloved son of Samantha and Cody Redding and brother of Ember, earned his angel wings on Nov. 9, 2021.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday Nov. 23 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Route 22) in Buxton.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Guest Book