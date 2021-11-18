BUXTON – Leslie G. Thompson, 49, of Buxton, passed away Sunday Nov. 7, 2021 at Piedmont Newton Hospital in Covington, Ga.Leslie “Les” was born in Portland on Jan. 8, 1972, the son of Leslie Artell Thompson and Jean (Abernathney) Thompson. He grew up in Standish with his parents and sister, Becky, until his early teens when the family moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa.Les’ interest in cars grew and he attended Kirkwood Community College to study Automotive Collision and Refinishing. In 1990 he welcomed his first son and spitting image, Dustin Moyer. After working various jobs in Des Moines, Iowa and Omaha, Neb., he found his dream job as an instructor at WyoTech in Laramie, Wyo. in 2005. A short time later he reconnected with Beth, his high school sweetheart in Maine after 25 years, and they were married June 19, 2010. A devoted father, Les and Beth had two kids, Tristan and Chloe, and Les took on the role of stay-at-home Dad which was his favorite job to date.Les was a “car guy” restoring dozens of classic cars including a 1973 Road Runner and a 1972 Plymouth Duster. He was a man of many talents, was interested in building computers and had his own build and repair business, Eagle Extreme Computers. In recent years his interests grew into crypto currency, 3D printing, BBQ, and playing and restoring pinball machines. Les and family enjoyed camping trips around Maine and New Hampshire in the summers, watching movies, and doing anything together as a family.Les touched so many lives as a husband, father, brother, son, uncle, nephew, mentor, and friend.He was predeceased by his parents; and leaves behind wife, Beth Thompson; children Tristan and Chloe Thompson and Dustin Moyer; sister, Rebecca Thompson Clark, and brother, Kevin Howe.A memorial service will be held at Bar Mills Community Church, 13 Hermit Thrush Drive, Buxton on Friday Nov. 19 at noon.

