The Astronomical Society of Northern New England (ASNNE) will hold its monthly meeting on Friday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at The New School, 38 York St., Kennebunk. The Business Meeting, also open to the public, commences at 6:45 p.m.

The December meeting agenda includes: Bernie Reim’s “What’s Up for the Month” and the ever popular “Astro Shorts” where attendees and members share questions, activities, news and observations. Our Astro Shorts meetings always give way to lively and informative discussions. At this meeting, the ASNNE Board of Directors for 2022 will be elected.

If skies are clear, members may go to the Talmage Observatory at Starfield for an observing session.

ASNNE is a local association of amateur astronomers that meets monthly at the New School, on U.S. Rte. 1, (York Street) in Kennebunk. Meeting are on the first Friday of each month; all those interested in astronomy are welcome; from stargazers and hobbyists, to serious observers, astrophotographers, and those interested in astronomical theory. The general public is also invited and welcome.

ASNNE also hosts Star Parties at our own Talmage Observatory at Starfield on Route 35 in West Kennebunk.

For more information about ASNNE, including directions and events, or to contact the club, visit www.ASNNE.org.

