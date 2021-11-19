JAY — A Livermore Falls man received severe head injuries Thursday afternoon after the ATV he was driving crashed into a large tree, according to spokesman Mark Latti of the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
Two friends were operating separate ATVs and traveling north at about 3:45 p.m. on the Whistle Stop Trail in Jay.
The ATV driven by Derek Hanson, 29, of Livermore Falls went off the left side of the trail and collided with a large tree on the left, which is the west side of trail, Latti wrote in an email.
“Hanson was not wearing a helmet, and sustained severe head injuries in the crash,” Latti said.
The crash is believed to have happened on the trail in the area behind the Jay Fire Rescue Station in south Jay.
Dylan Beaulieu was operating the other ATV behind Hanson and witnessed the crash, Latti said.
“The initial investigation by the Warden Service reveals that speed and alcohol appear to be factors in this crash,” he said.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Hanson was taken by ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. The Maine Warden Service was assisted by the Jay Police and Fire Rescue departments.
