All are welcome to gather for the celebration and dedication of the newly restored front walkway and steps at St. Mary Church, located on 144 Lincoln St. in Bath, at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21. Refreshments will follow in the church hall.
The repairs were covered by the Knights of Columbus Council 249, which paid for two new sets of granite steps, the re-bricking of the pathway that connects them and new handrails. Some cracks near the doorway of the church were also repaired. The project cost more than $20,000.
“We had the money from the proceeds of the sale of our building, and we decided, well, we’re just going to do it. We’re just going to get it done,” said Michael Page, deputy grand knight.Bill Mozak of Mozak Carpentry and Masonry of Bath did the work on the stairs and Belanger Welding and Fabrication of New Gloucester did the railings
The renovated pathway is being dedicated to Bernard “Bernie” Wyman, who passed away in 2019. Wyman, an active member of the church and the Knights, including serving as grand knight, was a strong advocate for the project.
For more information, contact All Saints Parish at (207) 725-2624.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Newly restored steps at St. Mary Church in Bath dedicated Nov. 21
-
Scarborough Leader
With utility-scale solar zoning approved, projects are moving forward in Scarborough
-
Times Record
The Conversation: What Americans hear about social justice at church – and what they do about it
-
Times Record
Windham church hosts holiday fair Dec. 4
-
Scarborough Leader
Scarborough U12 girls D1 and U13bboys D2 win state soccer championships