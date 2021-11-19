Saturday, Dec. 4

“A Vintage Christmas” will be the focus of the annual 2021 Holiday Fair at the First Congregational Church of Scarborough, 167 Black Point Road, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Featured in the Parish Hall and the Church Vestry will be breakfast cake and coffee, handmade items with a Maine theme, holiday greens, Christmas items, quilts, crafts, jewelry, kitchenware, hand knits, homemade baked goods, candy and a Cookie Walk. Proceeds will go to the church’s charitable efforts. Masks Required. The fair is now handicap accessible via a chair lift.

The Christmas Marketplace will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bar Mills Community Church, 13 Hermit Thrush Drive, Buxton. There will be fresh greens to decorate your home, a wide variety of baked goods andplenty of handcrafted gift ideas for your family, friends and even your pets. FMI: visit our website: www.barmillscommunitychurch.org or visit us on Facebook or contact Judy 929-5555.

