GORHAM – John Robert Mullin III, 33, of Gorham, known as “Jack” or “Jacko” to family and friends, passed away suddenly on Nov. 14, 2021 at home where he loved to be. He was aptly named, as he resembled his father and grandfather and inherited many of their more mischievous Irish traits.

Jack liked being outside and worked at a variety of construction and landscaping jobs, most recently with Wintergreen Landscaping in Gorham with a boss he greatly admired. Always restless, he enjoyed physical labor the most and had a strong work ethic.

Jack always had a twinkle in his eye, infectious smile and loved a good time. He liked the simpler things in life, his friends, walks on the beach, paint ball, backyard bonfires, Taco Tuesdays, pizza and never turned down a good game of Scrabble. He enjoyed listening to music including Sublime and Atmosphere. He loved holidays, all of them. His favorite vacation spots were Gulf Shores and Fort Morgan in Alabama.

He adored his sister, Jaye, and had a very special bond with his mother who was his biggest champion and best friend.

Jack was a kind and gentle soul who often found life challenging and his team of angels, Megan, Ellie and Gavi, among others, provided much kind and compassionate support. He was very proud of his recent one-year of sobriety achieved with the help of this team.

Jack is truly missed and forever loved.

He is survived by his mother, Janet Hodgdon (Chuck Harrison) of Gorham, father John “Jay” R. Mullin Jr. (Lee) of South Carolina; and his sister, Jaye Mullin, of Gorham who all deeply feel his loss. He is also survived by his grandmothers Jacqueline Brady of Scarborough and Paula Hodgdon of Hollis Center as well as a large and extended family of loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was predeceased by his sister, Jaymie; and his grandparents John “Jack” R. Sr. and Barbara Mullin, H. Sturgis Hodgdon and Hugh “Jerry” Brady. He also has been reunited with two of his closest friends, Steve and Derrick.

Jack loved deeply and was deeply loved in return. A celebration of Jack’s life will be announced in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the

Assertive Community Treatment team at:

Spurwink Services

901 Washington Ave.

Suite 100

Portland, ME 04103

Attn: Development or online at Spurwink.org.

