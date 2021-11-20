PORTLAND – Lillian “Libby” Blotner passed away on today Nov. 19, 2021 in the loving care of her nieces, the staff at The Osher Inn and Compassus Hospice. Libby lived 97 years as a gracious and kind lady.

Libby married David Blotner after a multi-decade courtship and they were happy every single day until his death. Together they ran Blotner Mobile Homes in South Portland and participated in the heights of Maine Democratic politics while David was a Cumberland County Commissioner. Libby was always impeccably dressed for those events.

Libby was employed for many years at Day’s Jewelry Stores headquarters on Congress Street in Portland where she oversaw credit and daily accounting of the flagship store. While at Day’s she saw to it that anyone in the family who wanted a summer job was able to work there.

Libby was a devoted daughter and cared for her mother, Gertrude, in their home for many years. She was a precious sister to her late siblings Ann Rosen and Jerry Sneider; the three of them as close as could be. She shared a particularly special relationship with her niece, Judy Bertram, through their mutual love of fashion, going out to lunch and planning other excursions. Judy’s devotion was a gift to Libby and to all who loved her.

Libby was a treasure for every day of her 97 years.

Libby is survived by her two nieces and caregivers, Elaine Rosen and Judy Bertram, and Judy’s husband Benjamin Bertram; as well as her late brother’s wife, Maxine Sneider; and several nieces and nephews

The family is most grateful for the care, love and attention provided by outstanding staff at The Osher Inn, her home for the last six years.

Services will be conducted by Rabbi Carolyn Braun graveside at Temple Beth El Memorial Park at 1 p.m. Sunday Nov. 21. Shiva Minyan at 5 p.m. Sunday will be Zoom only.

The service graveside will be livestreamed. To access the link for livestreaming, please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

Shiva Zoom access https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82562069827?pwd=VUNNZlorVGR4dVk4U2o2MmZCREZOQT09

Donations to honor Libby’s memory may be made to Temple Beth El and to Preble Street.

