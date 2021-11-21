TAMPA, Fla — Steven Stamkos scored the lone shootout goal while Brian Elliott stopped three shootout shots to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 5-4 win over the Minnesota Wild after blowing a late two-goal lead Sunday night.
Minnesota rallied in the third period to tie it at 4 on two goals with an extra skater by Kevin Fiala and Joel Eriksson Ek over a 2:09 stretch. But the Wild couldn’t score in overtime during a power play that lasted about a minute and half.
Tampa Bay also got two goals from Anthony Cirelli and one each from Pat Maroon and Alex Barré-Boulet. Elliott made 28 saves in regulation.
Marcus Foligno and Brandon Duhaime had the other goals for Minnesota, and Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 20 shots.
Cirelli put the Lightning up 3-2 when he scored on an in-close rebound with 2:53 left in the second. Barré-Boulet made it 4-2 from the low right circle after Stamkos’ shot went off Wild defenseman Jon Merrill at 9:19 of the third.
NOTES
LIGHTNING: Tampa Bay star center Brayden Point will be sidelined indefinitely because of an upper-body injury.
The two-time Stanley Cup champion Lightning announced the news during the first period Sunday against the Minnesota Wild.
Point appeared to favor his left shoulder-arm after crashing hard into to the end boards after being tripped in the third period of Saturday night in a 5-3 loss to New Jersey. He hit the crossbar on the ensuing penalty shot and was able to finish the game.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
U.S. Rhodes scholars for 2022 include record number of women
-
Nation & World
‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ captures $44 million in theaters
-
Business
Cap on drug price hikes for privately insured sparks battle
-
Nation & World
Horde of thieves ransack department store near San Francisco
-
Nation & World
GOP embraces natural immunity as substitute for vaccines
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.