TAMPA, Fla — Steven Stamkos scored the lone shootout goal while Brian Elliott stopped three shootout shots to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 5-4 win over the Minnesota Wild after blowing a late two-goal lead Sunday night.

Minnesota rallied in the third period to tie it at 4 on two goals with an extra skater by Kevin Fiala and Joel Eriksson Ek over a 2:09 stretch. But the Wild couldn’t score in overtime during a power play that lasted about a minute and half.

Tampa Bay also got two goals from Anthony Cirelli and one each from Pat Maroon and Alex Barré-Boulet. Elliott made 28 saves in regulation.

Marcus Foligno and Brandon Duhaime had the other goals for Minnesota, and Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 20 shots.

Cirelli put the Lightning up 3-2 when he scored on an in-close rebound with 2:53 left in the second. Barré-Boulet made it 4-2 from the low right circle after Stamkos’ shot went off Wild defenseman Jon Merrill at 9:19 of the third.

NOTES

LIGHTNING: Tampa Bay star center Brayden Point will be sidelined indefinitely because of an upper-body injury.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion Lightning announced the news during the first period Sunday against the Minnesota Wild.

Point appeared to favor his left shoulder-arm after crashing hard into to the end boards after being tripped in the third period of Saturday night in a 5-3 loss to New Jersey. He hit the crossbar on the ensuing penalty shot and was able to finish the game.