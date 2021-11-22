Gas prices rose in Maine over the past week, but fell or held steady in the rest of northern New England.

Prices in Maine went up 1.2 cents per gallon over the past week, according to GasBuddy, which surveys stations. The price in the state was up to $3.44 per gallon, the organization said Monday.

Prices in New Hampshire stayed the same at $3.36. In Vermont, prices were unchanged at $3.43. Prices fell about 1.6 cents to $3.46 in the Burlington area, however.

Oil prices have fallen recently and drivers are likely to see a decline in prices that could last for several weeks, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. He said there is “reason to be optimistic that the peak of gas prices will soon be behind us.”

