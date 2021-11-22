Maine set another pandemic record of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday with 296 patients statewide, up from 287 on Sunday.

Maine has set three hospitalization records during the past week, including on Wednesday, Sunday and now on Monday. The next time the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release updated case counts will be Tuesday.

Maine has the 12th-highest rate of COVID-19 in the nation, with 50.2 cases per 100,000 population, on a seven-day daily average, according to the Harvard Global Health Institute. The national average is 28 cases a day per 100,000.

Of the 296 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 87 were in intensive care and 36 were on a ventilator on Monday. Maine’s fall surge of cases and hospitalizations is primarily among unvaccinated people, who make up about two thirds of all hospitalized patients. Pockets of the unvaccinated, especially in rural Maine where vaccine uptake lags, is primarily driving the fall surge, public health experts have said.

“Vaccinated adults have a nine times lower risk of hospitalization than unvaccinated ones,” said Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, in a tweet on Sunday. “Does vaccine eliminate the risk? No. But it significantly lowers it, which is what they are designed to do.”

Maine is now administering about twice as many vaccines per day – about 11,000 to 12,000 daily – compared to late October. In November, federal regulators approved vaccines for ages 5-11, and last week eligibility standards for boosters were expanded to everyone 18 and older.

Since vaccines were approved for elementary schoolchildren, 23 percent of ages 5 through 11 have received their first dose, including 40 percent of that age group in Cumberland County. In contrast, less than 10 percent of 5-to-11-year-olds have gotten their first dose in Washington, Franklin, Piscataquis and Somerset counties. Of those who have already received their first dose, second doses will be given in mid-December, and those children will be fully immunized before the end of the year.

