I applaud the efforts of Maine Audubon to reduce the number of birds dying in window collisions across the state. With partners University of Southern Maine, The Portland Society of Architecture, and Avian Haven, they have launched BirdSafe Maine. Many people (including myself until recently) are unaware that somewhere between 388 million and 988 million birds die from building collisions each year (that’s an average of between 1 and 3 million birds per day) because glass windows appear invisible to them. Except for feral cats and habitat loss, building collisions kill more birds than any other human-induced cause of bird death, including wind turbines, poison, and oil pits.

The problem is that birds think that reflections on glass are a continuation of habitat — something they could fly right through. As a result, birds can collide into any location where unmarked glass is used, which includes large and small windows. One collision can cause the injury or death of a healthy bird. The hazard occurs at all scales of development, from residential houses to low-rise buildings to high-rise buildings.

The good news is that there are numerous architectural solutions to this problem, including screening; a de-emphasis on exterior glass; ultraviolet strips placed inside glass panels; exterior frits or stickers; and other measures. Glass manufacturers have recently expanded their product lines to include bird-friendly options that are also aesthetically pleasing and more energy efficient. The bad news is that many residential and corporate buildings in Portland (and beyond) were not designed to incorporate these solutions and/or the current owners have not taken the necessary steps to provide the appropriate window treatments.