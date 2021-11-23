South Portland, Scarborough and Cape Elizabeth are providing plenty of ways to ring in the holidays with several festive events starting next week.

A holiday tree lighting event will take place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Mill Creek Park in South Portland. Hosted by the South Portland Cape Elizabeth Chamber of Commerce, as well as South Portland Parks, Rec & Waterfront Department, the event will feature holiday carols from school musicians, selfies with Santa, concessions, a fire truck and more.

Also on Dec. 3, Scarborough will host a Gingerbread House Decorating event from 6-8 p.m. at the Scarborough Community Center Hub at 418 Payne Road. Gingerbread houses, which will come pre-assembled, are $20 each. Decorating materials will be provided, as well as free refreshments and crafts. Registration is required at bit.ly/30QgJyJ.

Scarborough will also be hosting a Santa Drive Thru event from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at Memorial Park. Drivers will follow a route through the school campus to meet Santa, Mrs. Claus and elves. Hosted by Scarborough Community Services, and the fire and police departments, the event is designed to allow families to celebrate the holiday season while maintaining a safe distance.

A Holiday Tree Lighting will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Cape Elizabeth Town Green, where Santa is also expected to make an appearance.

South Portland is now hosting its 10th annual Christmas Toy Drive. Donations and new toys can be dropped off at the local police department, 20 Anthoine St.; the community center, 21 Nelson Road; Cash Corner Fire Station, 360 Main St.; and several local businesses. Donations will be also be accepted via GoFundMe and Venmo. More information can be found at bit.ly/3cFNNw5.

