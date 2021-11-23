EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett after a dreadful performance in a nationally televised game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Giants (3-7) tweeted the decision Tuesday afternoon, saying the former Dallas Cowboys head coach had been relieved of his duties.

There was no immediate word who would replace Garrett for the game Sunday at MetLife Stadium against the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6). Former Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens is on the staff and could take over.

Garrett was hired last year shortly after Joe Judge was named head coach.

The Giants were embarrassed on Monday night, dropping a 30-10 decision to the Bucs. Judge said the team has too many good players not to be scoring, giving an indication changes were coming.

New York has scored 189 points this season. It has struggled in the red zone and in five of its seven losses has a combined 65 points.

The Giants finished with 215 total yards Monday night, the second-lowest total of the 26-game Judge era. They gained 159 yards in a loss to Arizona on Dec. 13, 2020. Only one of the Giants’ 54 offensive plays gained more than 16 yards against Tampa Bay.

The Giants’ 15 first downs were a season low and their fewest since they had 14 against Cleveland last Dec. 20. They have 31 first downs in their last two games, including 16 in the victory against Las Vegas on Nov. 7.

New York rushed for 66 yards, its second-lowest total of the season; the Giants ran for 60 yards in their season-opening loss to Denver. New York’s 24:21 time of possession was a season low.

The offense has been devastated by injuries, particularly on the line. Center Nick Gates (broken leg) and left guard Shane Lemieux (knee) played two and one game, respectively. Standout left tackle Andrew Thomas has missed games with foot and ankle injuries, and guard Will Hernandez and tackle Nate Solder are playing on the right this season, a new side for them.

It’s led to breakdowns and forced quarterback Daniel Jones to run a lot more than he would want.

PATRIOTS SCHEDULE CHANGE: The NFL has filled the blanks for its previously scheduled Week 15 Saturday doubleheader by moving the Raiders at Browns and Patriots at Colts from Sunday.

Las Vegas will be at Cleveland at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 18, followed by New England at Indianapolis at 8:20 p.m. Both games will be televised by NFL Network.

NFL schedule makers frequently place games on Saturdays in mid-to-late December when college football’s regular season has concluded. On Christmas Day, also a Saturday, the league will have Cleveland at Green Bay, followed by Indianapolis at Arizona.

During Week 13, the NFL is flexing the Sunday night game for the first time this season. Denver at Kansas City will replace San Francisco at Seattle in prime time. The 49ers-Seahawks match moves to 4:25 p.m.

VIKINGS: The Minnesota Vikings placed defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson on the COVID-19 reserve list, further testing their depth on the defensive line.

Tomlinson has started all 10 games in his first season with the Vikings (5-5), after leaving the New York Giants to sign with them as a free agent. The other starting defensive tackle Michael Pierce will miss at least one more game with an elbow injury he’s been fighting for almost two months. Defensive end Danielle Hunter is out for the rest of the year with a torn pectoral muscle.

Sheldon Richardson has been backing up Tomlinson this season. He took some turns at defensive end last week against Green Bay with favorable pass-rushing results, but the Vikings might not have the luxury of moving him around this week at San Francisco.

BEARS: The Chicago Bears are in damage control, still reeling amid a five-game losing streak and facing a demanding turnaround for Thursday’s game at Ford Field against the Detroit Lions.

On Tuesday morning, a Patch.com report from Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Mark Konkol asserted that Matt Nagy had already been informed of his imminent firing, positioned to coach his final game with the team on Thanksgiving before a change is made. The team has yet to address the report.

But with the Bears in preparation mode at Halas Hall, players and coaches are speaking to reporters. Here is what we know so far.

12:02 p.m.: Matt Nagy responds to the report

Nagy said the report is “not accurate,” saying he has not been informed that Thursday will be his final game as head coach.

“My focus is on these players and Detroit,” he said. “… The only thing we can do is focus on the now.”

10:57 a.m.: Chris Tabor addresses media members

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor was the first to meet with reporters Tuesday morning and did not know about the report of Nagy’s potential exit.

“Reports are just reports to me,” Tabor said. “I have a job to do. So I’m going to stick to that job. That’s not coachspeak. And I’m not trying to get fired up about the question. But we’re going to do our job.”

Tabor said he had not spoken to Nagy about his job status nor had Nagy addressed the team about anything related to that.

“I understand where you’re going with all this,” Tabor said. “And unfortunately, guys, speculation is speculation. I’d love to talk about the Detroit Lions. OK? And I understand where you’re coming from. But at the same time, we have a job to do.”

9:40 a.m.: Konkol goes on ESPN radio

Konkol went on ESPN-AM 1000 to talk about his Patch.com story and was asked how confident he was that Thursday will be Nagy’s last game.

“I’m not like you guys,” Konkol said. “I’m not in the mix every day. But I’m just going to tell you I’ve got a really good source on this, and I’m pretty confident this is going to be his last game. … He’s lost the locker room. He’s lost five games in a row. I kind of was surprised this morning when I got a call about it. It looks like this is going to happen.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »