The Boston Bruins’ ability to celebrate their decisive 5-1 win over the Sabres, Wednesday was dampened by seeing defenseman Charlie McAvoy leave the ice after his head was slammed into the boards by Buffalo forward Zemgus Girgensons with 6:14 left in the third period.

But Boston Coach Bruce Cassidy thought McAvoy had avoided a series injury.

“He got some stitches. He was up, moving around, so he’s good,” Cassidy said. “He’ll have a gash over his eye, and hopefully no other (injuries). That’s what you’re hoping. Your head goes into the boards like that. Right now that’s not the case, but who knows? Let’s hope he wakes up healthy and feeling good, have some turkey tomorrow and be ready to go Friday.”

The Bruins host the Rangers at 1 p.m. Friday.

Cassidy didn’t think the hit was dirty even though Girgensons was given a major penalty and a game misconduct.

“I honestly think when players turn like that, you’re kind of committed to a hit, it’s tough to take yourself out of that,” Cassidy said. “I don’t know the exact rule for the call. I know if it was our player hitting a guy like that, I’d say ‘Boy, he’s in a tough spot he’s just trying to finish his check.’ I know they are trying to get those hits out, but I don’t think there was any malicious intent.”

McAvoy has three goals and 10 assists in 16 games and leads Bruins with a plus-5.

